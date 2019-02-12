Google Maps 10.10 adds ‘Personal events’ toggle, preps auto-deleting Location History [APK Insight]

Last month, Google Maps rolled out speed limits and speed camera alerts, while making the Google Assistant feature official at CES 2019. Google Maps 10.10 is now in beta with a new “Personal events” setting, work on automatically deleting Location History, and more.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Automatically delete Location History

Location is likely the most sensitive piece of data generated by users and devices today. Google Maps already has options to “Delete all Location History” or “Delete Location History range.”

Version 10.10 reveals work on the ability to “Automatically delete Location History” on a continual basis without users having to manually visit the “Personal content” settings menu.

<string name=”SETTINGS_ITEM_LOCATION_HISTORY_RETENTION_TITLE”>Automatically delete Location History</string> <string name=”SETTINGS_ITEM_LOCATION_HISTORY_RETENTION_USER_SUMMARY”>Choose to continuously delete Location History associated with %1$s</string> <string name=”SETTINGS_ITEM_LOCATION_HISTORY_RETENTION_DESCRIPTION”>Choose how much of your Location History you want to keep.</string>

Personal events

Meanwhile, the Personal content menu adds a new “Personal events” setting that is already live in version 10.10. When toggled, Maps will show “map annotations and trip suggestions” from Google Calendar and reservations in Gmail. If disabled, the “personalized features” will be removed and not visible when interacting with a map. It joins other “Your map” preferences like having addresses from Google Contacts and “Regular routes.”

Celebrate Carnaval

Google is getting ready for Brazilian Carnaval next month with the ability to customize the navigation arrow when in navigation mode. Instead of different vehicle types like in iOS, it appears that you will be able to “customize your own float.” This feature could be region locked to South America when it launches.

<string name=”HAPPY_CARNAVAL”>Celebrate Carnaval!</string>

<string name=”CARNAVAL_HOME_SCREEN_PROMO_TEXT”>”For the foliões of Carnaval, you’ll get a chance to customize your own float when you start navigation”

Navigation legs

Google Maps 10.10 reveals work on letting users preview and start just the first or last leg of a trip. It’s not clear how the app would define the beginning or end of a journey, but it could be related to adding stops when navigating.

<string name=”NAVIGATION_PREVIEW_FIRST_LEG”>Preview navigation on first leg</string> <string name=”NAVIGATION_PREVIEW_LAST_LEG”>Preview navigation on last leg</string> <string name=”NAVIGATION_START_FIRST_LEG”>Start navigation on first leg</string> <string name=”NAVIGATION_START_LAST_LEG”>Start navigation on last leg</string>

How to update?

You can sign-up for the Google Maps beta program here or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of the Google app is immediately rolled out when it’s available.

We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: