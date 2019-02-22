Alphabet Scoop 043: Surprise GDC Google event, unpacking Samsung, MWC expectations

This week we talk about a surprise GDC hardware event for Project Stream and Yeti, Samsung’s slew of hardware announcements, and Mobile World Congress expectations.
Links:
- Google hosting ‘Gather around’ press event at the Game Developers Conference next month
- Source: Google plans to announce long-rumored ‘Yeti’ hardware at GDC event
- Google I/O 2019 applications now open w/ drawing on Feb 28th, tickets cost $1,150
- Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is the first Android Foldable, available this April for $1,980
- Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ go official w/ ‘Infinity-O’ display, triple cameras, Snapdragon 855, $900
- Samsung announces the Galaxy S10e, the first ‘budget’ Galaxy S device
- Samsung’s first 5G smartphone is a super-charged Galaxy S10 w/ 6.7-inch display, 4,500 mAh battery
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active goes official w/ no rotating bezel, blood pressure monitoring, $200
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e hands-on: A solid Android tablet with almost zero real competitors [Video]
- Samsung Galaxy S10 listed online, spotted by users w/ 6GB of RAM despite being confirmed with 8GB
- Google testing Android Q navigation gestures that replace ‘back’ button and speed up multitasking
- Google seemingly delays Android Q APIs that would open RCS messaging to third-party apps
- Digital Wellbeing integration coming to Chrome on Android Q devices
- ‘Huawei Mate X’ is the company’s first foldable phone, leaked banner provides a sneak peek
- LG’s latest budget Android phones have Google Assistant buttons and small notches
- Xiaomi Mi 9 goes official w/ Snapdragon 855, triple-camera, 20W wireless charging, $445
Feedback?
