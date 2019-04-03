Fleksy keyboard for Android adds mini-apps and AI to bring more information to your fingertips

If you’ve ever looked into third-party keyboards on Android, you may have run into Fleksy. Today, the keyboard app is adding some big new features by adding an AI assistant and mini-apps directly to your typing experience.

Available now globally, Fleksy for Android is building in a handful of apps. The first wave of these apps include the likes of Yelp and Giphy, as well as Skyscanner, GifNote, Vlipsy, and Emogi. Fleksy hasn’t explicitly confirmed other names, but the company’s promo material hint at Spotify, PayPal, TripAdvisor, and more.

With these new apps, Fleksy users can bring more information into their conversation all without leaving the app itself. As seen in the video below, using a trip application, users can search for flights in the keyboard all without leaving the messaging app they’re in. In a future release, a full app store will be available for downloading new and removing old Fleksyapps.

Further, Fleksy apps can also integrate with the keyboard’s AI assistant, Fleksynext. That assistant looks at the available context and can suggest using apps. For example, seeing the words “Tokyo” and “restaurant” may trigger the assistant to have Yelp suggest looking for a relevant location. At a glance, it actually reminds me a lot of Google Assistant’s recent Messages integration.

Fleksy pitches this new functionality as a version of iMessage’s mini-apps, but on Android devices. The company also points out the fact that this functionality is built with privacy in mind. All of the AI processing is done locally on-device.

The latest release of Fleksy with Fleksynext and Fleksyapps in tow is available now through the Play Store, free of charge.

