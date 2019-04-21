Samsung Galaxy Fold launch event reportedly postponed in China following display issues

Early impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Fold got a lot of users excited for the device until potentially big display issues started popping up. Now, Samsung has reportedly made the decision to postpone the official launch of the Galaxy Fold, at least in China.

Reports today reveal that Samsung has apparently canceled its launch events for the Galaxy Fold in Hong Kong and Shanghai which were both scheduled for this coming week. Now, the 4/23 and 4/24 events have been postponed until further notice as Engadget’s Richard Lai notes on Twitter.

SamMobile explains that Samsung is claiming the delay is due to a last-minute issue with the venue, but Ice Universe says on Twitter that multiple other activities have also been canceled relating to the Galaxy Fold launch. That combined with last week’s display issues support the idea that Samsung is delaying the phone in general, despite sticking firmly to the April 26th launch last week.

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch events in Hong Kong and Shanghai have been postponed. They were originally scheduled for this Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. — Richard Lai (@richardlai) April 21, 2019

The Galaxy Fold launch has been looked forward to by many since the device’s official reveal back in March. However, after last week’s frightening display issues, many are expecting Samsung to delay the device. Phillip Berne, a former Samsung employee, believes that this delay is because the company doesn’t have answers on what is to blame just yet. Another working theory is that Samsung is postponing the launch to revise the device’s packaging with more obvious warnings.

Personally, I’d say it’s a wise move either way.

