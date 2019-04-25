Google Pixel 3 makes an appearance in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Google last week teased “something big” for the “Pixel universe” on May 7th. Rumored to be the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, a fun video of the current Pixel 3 used by people in the Marvel world was also released. Early moviegoers now report seeing that latest Made by Google flagship in Avengers: Endgame.

The latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe officially comes out in the U.S. tomorrow, with “midnight” showings this evening. However, the movie already premiered in China, Australia, and other parts of the world earlier this week.

According to a post on Reddit (warning: there are spoilers in the comments), the Pixel 3 does make an appearance in Avengers: Endgame and is used by at least one major character. Several users believe the smaller Not Pink flagship was on-screen. (The 9to5Google team is watching Avengers: Endgame this evening and will update this post once we confirm the device and scenes in question.)

I’m actually pretty sure it was just a not-pink Pixel 3 we saw (the phone didn’t look completely white to me) I think I saw an orange power button. So probably a not-pink pixel 3\XL\a\aXL

In terms of when the movie was shot, the timing does work out. Endgame began filming on August 10, 2017 and concluded January 11, 2018. Reshoots started September 7, 2018 and completed October 12, 2018. Given the scale of this marketing effort, Google could have easily provided Pixel 3 prototypes for filming during the first time frame. By the reshoot period, the flagships should have been well in production for a late October release.

For Google, the Avengers franchise is major venue for its phones to appear in. The company looks to be further leveraging this promotion for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Namely, the iconic ‘G’ logo is illuminated on a Google Store teaser page with a purple light reminiscent of Endgame. In fact, a rumored purple variant of the Pixel 3a could be a nod to Thanos.

Made by Google’s relationship with Marvel started with a Playmoji pack announced alongside the Pixel 3 last October. Ahead of Avengers: Endgame, the company added AR stickers of Captain Marvel, Rocket, War Machine, Thor, and Black Widow to join Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Nebula, and Okoye. Another promo also sees Thanos appearing in Google Search.

