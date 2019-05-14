Live Blog + News Hub: OnePlus 7 Pro goes official, here’s what we know so far

We’re live from the OnePlus 7 event, and here we’ll keep you updated on all the details of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro as they’re announced…

— 3 variants. $749 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version.

— OnePlus 7 Pro will start at $669. “This is the best smartphone you’ll see in 2019.”

— OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 are official! Only $99!

— It will come in 3 finishes and has some accessories as usual.

— OnePlus touches on some OxygenOS 9.5 features…

— OnePlus says its version of Android is rated higher than Google’s.

— Better vibration motor, as expected!

— OnePlus 7 Pro has a “true dual-speaker system”

— The OnPlus 7 Pro has a 4000 mAh battery that gets to 50% in 20 minutes.

— The OnePlus 7 Pro has 12GB of RAM.

— OnePlus 7 Pro is built on the Snapdragon 855.

— In summary, there’s a 16MP Ultra Wide Angle lens, a 48MP main lens, and a 3X optical zoom lens.

— DXOMARK Mobile gives the OnePlus 7 Pro a 111.

— There’s a three-lens camera setup on the back. The mid-lens is 48MP.

— Sony IMX 586 is the sensor.

— OnePlus is really hitting home that the pop-up camera is a beast — it even has free-fall detection to retract itself.

— OnePlus just showed the pop-up camera holding a 40 pound brick.

— This is the “world’s first 90 Hz QHD+ AMOLED display,” OnePlus says.

— “Fluid AMOLED” — it’s 6.67-inch , 19.5:9 ratio, 90 Hz, 800 nots, 3120 x 1440 resolution, 516 PPI.

— “It has to deliver a superior user experience.”

— “The best display that’s ever been put in a smartphone.”

— “Taking as much power and performance as you can and putting it in an ultra-slim device.”

— OnePlus has moved the camera to a pop-up at the top, giving the “breakthrough device” nearly a full edge-to-edge bezel. “There’s basically no edges.”

— OnePlus 7 Pro is announced!

