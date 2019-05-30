Alphabet Scoop 056: More Huawei stuff, Note10 jacks & buttons, Made by Google

This week we talk about some updates on the Huawei situation, the Galaxy Note 10 going without jacks and buttons, and some more Made by Google things.
Alphabet Scoop is available on Google Play, Google Podcasts, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, and through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Wednesday afternoon at 4-5 PM ET and published on Thursday mornings. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Hosts:
Links:
- Huawei devices, including Nexus 6P, removed from Android Enterprise device list
- [Update: It’s back] Huawei can no longer use microSD cards in smartphones, removed from SD Association
- [Update: It’s back] Huawei Mate 20 Pro removed from Google’s Android Q Beta page
- More contradictory claims about Huawei’s in-house OS surface from Middle East rep [Updated]
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly drop headphone jack, physical buttons
- Amazon Echo Show 5 arrives as smaller, cheaper alternative for $90
- Google Assistant can now control your connected GE microwave
- New Google Lens with filters rolling out to all Android, iOS users this week
- Google Assistant ‘Phone’ settings overhauled with Material Theme redesign
- Google Assistant screen search currently broken for most Android users
- Google Pay & Assistant add ‘pay per ride’, real-time transit features for New York’s MTA, London’s TfL
- Did Google and ATAP really make a health band for a one-off art project?
- Google: Digital Wellbeing does not slow down the Pixel 3, but other fixes coming
- Google discounts Pixel Slate by $200, Core m3 now $599 & Celeron still out of stock
- Google to confirm Stadia pricing, launch titles, and other details this summer
- Google pulls the plug on ‘YouTube Gaming’ app on May 30th
- Google Maps now highlights ‘Popular dishes’ with ML-matched images
Feedback?
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also soon rate us in Google Play, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show.