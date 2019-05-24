Stadia is launching this year with Google confirming at the March announcement that games and other details will be announced over the summer. That upcoming unveil will also include a “price reveal” and other “launch info.”

According to a tweet from the active Stadia Twitter account, Google “this summer” will talk about price, launch titles, and a date. What games users will be able to play on the streaming service is arguably the deciding factor for whether Google’s great technology is ultimately viable.

Confirmed games so far include Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Doom Eternal. Google at GDC 2019 noted how it already shipped development hardware to over 100 studios around the world, and invited more to sign-up for access. The company also announced Stadia Games and Entertainment to make first-party titles.

The next deciding factor for Stadia’s success is pricing. Possible models range from buying a game outright and having permanent access to paying monthly for continued access. There could also be a model where paying a monthly subscription provides access to a subset of titles.

This summer, three of the wishes you've been asking for will finally be granted:

💰 Price Reveal

🎮 Game Announcements

🚀 Launch Info Stay tuned here for more Stadia details coming soon. — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) May 24, 2019

Given how Google wants playing a game to be as easy as clicking a link, whatever model it chooses needs to have a very low barrier to entry. Be it first offering a trial or making the payment process very easy.

Another factor of this “price reveal” is how much the Stadia Controller will cost. Made by Google, it features Wi-Fi and the standard set of controls, along with an Assistant and share button. It comes in three colors (white with orange accents, black with white, and mint with bright green) and charges via USB-C with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Pricing is likely similar to wireless controllers from Xbox and PlayStation at $60 and above.

Lastly, “launch info” should see Google specify a more precise Stadia launch date than 2019. It has already confirmed US, Canada, UK, and Europe as the first markets. It could also include initial launch devices, with some exclusivity on mobile for Pixel devices not too far fetched out of the gate. On other form factors, like TVs and Chromecast, availability will likely be wider.

Google generically notes these additional Stadia details are “coming soon” with a June date — around E3 — previously thrown around.

