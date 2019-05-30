Back in April, we enabled a massive redesign of the Play Store that introduced the Google Material Theme. With the latest version of Google Play, this revamp is beginning to officially roll out on Android.

Like other revamps, the Google Play Store Material Theme redesign drops its primary accent colors of green (apps & games), red (movies & tv), or blue (audiobooks) in the app bar. Now white, the search field also replaces “Google Play” with “Search for…”

Nested tabs that were in violation of the Material guidelines have been removed thanks to a new bottom bar (more on that later). As a result, the only carousel is for store-specific pages: For You, Top Charts, Categories, Editors’ Choice, Family, and Early Access.

The feed for content below leverages the Google Sans font for section headers and replaces the “More” button with an arrow. Various Material Theme elements are used including new tab indicators, pills, and buttons with faint outlines.

Meanwhile, Play Store’s Material Theme redesign notably adopts a bottom bar. There appears to be two variations of the “Apps” icon, but the order remains Games, Apps, Movies & TV, and Books. On open, the default tab is whatever store your were last browsing, with a slick animation for icons when you switch to a section.

Music has been notably downgraded — likely reflecting the eventual deprecation of Play Music for YouTube Music — and is not a tab. It’s now located in the navigation drawer as “Browse music” with shortcuts to the Play apps, including “Open Music app,” below.

On the “My apps & games” list, the background is fully white, while line separators have been removed for a very clean look. Buttons have been updated, and there are a handful of changes to app listings. For starters, the app name is now much more prominent, while the “What’s new” section sees better spacing.

How to get the Play Store’s Material Theme redesign

As spotted on Reddit, version 15.1.24 is required to get this revamp. Once installed, you need to visit the Play Store’s App info page to clear cache and then force stop (or close from Overview) to get this redesign. This process consistently enabled the Material Theme on several of our devices.

Dylan contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: