Since its revival in 2017, Nokia’s name in smartphones has seen tremendous growth and quite a few solid devices. Today, Nokia has released Android Pie for the original Nokia 3, and the company is also teasing another launch event for later this week.

Nokia 3 (2017) gets Android Pie

Confirmed by Juho Sarvikas, CPO of HMD Global, the Nokia 3 is getting its second major Android update to Pie. The device originally launched on top of Nougat, and got Android Oreo in 2018. While there are now two newer models of this device, it’s good to see Nokia continually offering support for the aging smartphone. Especially since the MediaTek-powered device cost under $150 when it launched.

Android Pie for the Nokia 3 arrives as software version V5.120 and comes with the May 2019 security patch. Adaptive Battery and Brightness, Google’s new navigation gestures, and all of the other usual Pie goodies come along with this update. It’s rolling out now to users and should be available on your phone any time now.

The wait is over! Keeping up with our promise of 2 years of Android updates, Nokia 3 (2017) is now officially running on Android 9 Pie! Step up to Nokia smartphones, they Just Keep Getting Better! #GetSmart #Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/Xz1JXt2Cet — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) June 3, 2019

Nokia 6.2 may launch June 6th

Last week, Nokia also teased an event for June 6th. While the teaser itself is quite vague, only hinting at a strong camera, there’s plenty out there to figure out what’s coming. NokiaMob spotted an ad today for the Nokia 6.2 on Google. While the phone itself wasn’t shown, it confirmed the pricing in India. The ad also mentioned “Night Mode,” which lines up with the teaser from Twitter.

It’s still largely unclear what to expect from that device, but we’ll find out later this week.

See things in a new light on 06 June 2019. 😎 Stay tuned to #GetAhead in life. pic.twitter.com/Jy01t9Zyp5 — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) May 30, 2019

