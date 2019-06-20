Google app tests carousel of recent searches on Android

In addition to testing a quick way to share searches on Android, the Google app is now surfacing past queries right underneath the main Search field in a new history carousel. Like before, this new feature is popping up in the latest beta version.

Underneath the pill-shaped bar in the Discover tab is a carousel of your past eight on-device lookups. This includes searches from the Google app, widget, or Pixel Launcher field.

The first five or so words from a search appear in a white pill with faint gray outlines that conform to the Google Material Theme. A blue magnifying glass icon is at the left-hand side. Users can scroll to go back in the history, while a tap performs the query.

Your history has always been available by tapping on the Search field, but this is more convenient, subtle, and compact. To remove a past item, users can tap the main bar and press down on a query to delete from your search history. However, it might take a while to disappear from the carousel.

Only queries made directly on your device will appear, with terms not syncing from other phones or the web. This is similar to a feature on the New Tab page on Chrome for desktop.

This Search history carousel is appearing on version 10.7 of the Google app. That’s the current beta (released last Friday) and should begin rolling out via the Play Store to the stable channel over the next few days.

