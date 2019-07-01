It’s been barely a couple of months since the Galaxy Watch Active first hit the scene, but it seems a successor is already well in the works. Thanks to the folks over at SamMobile, we’re getting a first peek at the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and its familiar design.

On the surface, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 looks a whole lot like the original, which means it lacks Samsung’s signature rotating bezel. The same compact size, small lugs, and rounded glass are all in place too. There are a few differences throughout, though.

Detailed in the video below, one of the first notable differences is a speaker grill along the left side and a red power button on the right. It’s unclear if this is limited to only one variant, though, as the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is reportedly bringing an LTE model that will have a larger 340 mAh battery. Presumably, the red power button is a play off of the Apple Watch which also uses a red accent to indicate its LTE models.

Most importantly, it looks like Samsung is improving the heart rate sensor on this new model. There’s a full circle of sensors on the back of the watch, more than the original Active. This again lines up a bit more closely with current Apple Watch models. It’s unclear what this means for the watch’s tracking capabilities, but it’s a hint that things are going to be even better.

Beyond those changes, SamMobile also notes Gorilla Glass DX, 40mm and 44mm sizes (both larger than the 38mm from the original), as well as One UI version 1.5. Overall, this looks like a solid upgrade from the affordable Watch Active that was launched earlier this year, but it’s unclear why Samsung looks to be launching this so early on in the life cycle.

