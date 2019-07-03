North brings Google Tasks app to Focals smart glasses

After launching earlier this year, North discounted Focals from $999 to $599. Apps on these smart glasses are known as “abilities,” with Google Fit and Slides launching in May. The latest integration for Focals is a Google Tasks client to see and add new items.

Version 1.100 today adds a new Google Tasks “Ability” to the small screen projected on the right lens. The G Suite service integrates with the “new Tasks view” that starts by displaying all your lists, including the default “My Tasks.” Using the “Loop” ring that features a joystick, wearers can browse and open a collection. Those with active reminders are marked by a light orange dot.

The list view has a shortcut up top to “Add a task,” with Focals featuring a microphone for on-device speech-to-text entry. Otherwise, you can navigate to a task and mark as complete with a click of the Loop.

Given the screen size, about 4-5 lines of text appear on Focals at a glance. Date/time reminders set in Google Tasks on the web, or the Android and iOS apps, will also appear on the glasses. To set up the Google Tasks integration on Focals and sync actions, you first have to sign into your Google Account in the Focals App.

Focals by North start at $599 with various frame styles, color variants, and prescription lenses driving the price to $999. To purchase, a fitting appointment at a showroom in Brooklyn or Toronto is required. Pop-up Showrooms this summer provide an additional chance to demo the headset.

