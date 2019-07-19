The latest version of Duo began rolling out yesterday evening, and it reveals continued work on camera effects. Google Duo 58 also suggests some upcoming changes related to phone numbers and how you’re reached by contacts on the service.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Portrait effect

Since last year, Google Duo has been working on “Bokeh.” One camera effect — hearts — is already live in the app for video messages, and another might be on the way with “Portrait.” Similar in concept, it presumably blurs everything that isn’t you during a recorded clip.

<string name=”portrait_toggle_button_text”>Portrait</string>

Meanwhile, Google Duo 58 features a prompt detailing “New effects!”

<string name=”effects_edu_header”>New effects!</string> <string name=”effects_edu_body”>Try adding fun effects to your video message.</string> <string name=”effects_edu_dismiss_text”>Got it</string>

Removing phone number requirement

While Google Account sign-in has long been available, Duo still requires an associated phone number. Google Duo 58 suggests that numbers might not be required in the future, with incoming calls and messages just identified via your email address/Google Account.

<string name=”phone_number_removed_notification_title”>Phone number removed</string>

<string name=”phone_number_fall_back_dialog_body”>You can still start Duo calls and send Duo video messages with %s</string>

Meanwhile, another string suggests adding more than one account, with users possibly reachable over multiple emails in the future.

<string name=”add_another_account”>Add another account</string>

How to update?

Google Duo 58 is rolling out now via the Play Store. Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

