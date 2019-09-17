Just yesterday, the journalistic world was informed of the Made by Google event coming on October 15. Today, Google is letting the rest of the world know by launching new advertisements in Times Square that feature our first official look at the orange/coral Pixel 4.

Invitations went out yesterday to journalists across the tech world, beckoning them to a Pixel 4 launch event in New York City on October 15. Meanwhile, elsewhere in the city, a new advertising campaign for the Pixel 4 was beginning.

Spotted and shared by redditor LousyTX in New York, Google has launched prominent new ads in the heart of New York City encouraging viewers to ask the Google Assistant to set a reminder for October 15. The biggest inclusion of the Times Square ad, however, is a shot of the Pixel 4 in its coral/orange colorway.

While we’ve been confident that the Google Pixel 4 will be available in three colors at launch — black, white/panda, and a bold coral/orange — Google themselves had thus far only confirmed the black model in their official promos.

Another redditor, NVRLand, was able to share a closer image of the ad, making it clear that Google’s Pixel 4 promo is located on the Marriott Marquis hotel building in Times Square. The new angle makes the orange/coral of the Pixel 4 appear even bolder, which surely makes for a fantastic attention grabber.

If the amount of advertising ahead of release is an indicator of how much we’ll see afterward, Google Pixel 4 ads will surely be unavoidable once the holiday season rolls around.

