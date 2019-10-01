[Update: 4 XL] First official Google Pixel 4 render leaks with bold wallpaper

Google Pixel 4 leaks over the past month have ramped up due to unreleased devices finding their way into the wild. Two weeks away from Made by Google 2019, the first official render image has been revealed.

Evan Blass this evening tweeted out an official-looking Pixel 4 render. The image of the phone hardware reveals nothing new, though this appears to be the smaller device after weeks of XL leaks. We see the “Just Black” color variant with the white lock button on the right-hand side of the phone faintly visible.

The most interesting part of this official Pixel 4 render leak is the wallpaper. Like last year, Google is making clear the device generation with an artistic rendition of a number. For 2019, a ‘P’ and ‘4’ fill up the screen with an abstract design. The four Google colors are present, along with dark blue, with this style matching the previously leaked promo video and banner.

We otherwise see the same Pixel Launcher with day, date, and weather widget up top. Apps in the dock include Gmail, Google Maps, Photos, Chrome and YouTube.

Update 11/1: Blass this morning also leaked a “Clearly White” Pixel 4 XL render. From the front, the only visible difference is the orange power button, but the rear has a pristine white glass panel that contrasts nicely for a panda/penguin aesthetic.

We also get a look at the top bezel packed with Soli and face unlock sensors, though only the front-facing camera and narrow, pill-shaped speaker grill are visible. The screen corners are curved like last year, while we have a good glance at the minimal bottom bezel thanks to this official Pixel 4 render leak.

On the back, we see the rounded square camera bump with two lenses and flash. The ‘G’ logo is the only other element, with the shade gone from this design.

