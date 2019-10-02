Earlier this week, the first official press renders of the Google Pixel 4 leaked out, displaying a bold wallpaper depicting “P4” in a colorway very close to Google’s traditional four-color scheme. A graphic designer has re-created that P4 wallpaper for you to use today; download it here!

Amid all the other Pixel 4 leaks, it’s been open season for the Made by Google phone’s wallpapers. Long before we all got our hands on a modded version of the Pixel 4’s wallpapers app, an artist dedicated time to re-creating a still version of the live wallpaper we now know as “Doodle.”

This week, we’ve spotted a new wallpaper for the Google Pixel 4 that likely won’t appear on real devices, but simply be used for advertisements. Where the Pixel 3’s promotional wallpaper depicted a subtle “3” in a gray-on-black color scheme, the Pixel 4 takes a bolder approach, proudly proclaiming its initials with “P4.”

Given the promotional nature of this “P4” wallpaper, we were ready to accept that it may not see the light of day. However, graphic designer and 9to5Google reader Hunter Bowles has sent over a seemingly accurate re-creation of the wallpaper for us all to use. Make sure to click through to the full resolution image. Weighing in at a massive 6,000 x 12,737, this should be plenty large enough for a phone screen of any size.

What do you think? Will you use this new P4 wallpaper on your Pixel 4 later this month?

