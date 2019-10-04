Back in July, we spotted Assistant replacing the old “Voice search” capability in the Google app. There have been more reports of that occurring recently, with new Google app help videos suggesting that’s still on track.

Android Police this morning spotted a series of help videos in the Google app. Replacing the list of recent queries underneath the search bar, this carousel includes “Find What You Need,” “Ask The Assistant,” and “Explore Topics.” Each pill is in one of the four Google colors, and tapping opens a portrait video that walks you step-by-step through a process.

One of the videos interestingly shows a mockup of the Google app where the microphone icon has been replaced by Assistant’s. This lines up with how it’s not optimal for Google to offer two different verbal experiences. “Voice search” is more closely aligned with and results in queries being performed by Google Search. That said, the old implementation works in more languages and countries.

The Google app help videos themselves are quite straightforward and detailed. They cover performing a search, using Assistant, and Google Discover.

When Assistant replaces Voice search, the Google app gets a new homescreen app shortcut, and all search fields are updated. Over the past week, we’ve received a handful of reports that it’s rolling out to some more users.

Voice search

Google Assistant

More about Google Assistant:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: