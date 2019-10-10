Google Home 2.14.50 confirms ‘Nest Mini’ and references Stadia [APK Insight]

Ahead of new Nest devices next week, an updated version of the Home companion client is widely rolling out today. Google Home 2.14.50 confirms ‘Nest Mini’ and interestingly references Stadia.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Nest Mini

With Made by Google 2019 kicking off next week, Google Home 2.14.50 today provides additional confirmation that the company’s next speaker will be called the “Nest Mini.” Codenamed YNM, today’s version appends Google’s unified smart home brand to the speaker’s name.

Google Home 2.14.1:

<string name=”device_ynm_name”>Mini</string>

Google Home 2.14.50:

<string name=”device_ynm_name”>Nest Mini</string>

Ultrasound sensing

The Nest Hub Max has an ultrasound sensor that automatically displays controls when you approach the Smart Display. We previously reported on the Nest Mini having a similar capability to display the current volume when you approach the speaker.

The Google Home app today generalizes strings related to “Ultrasound sensing.” It previously only cited the Hub Max, but the string can now be used for other devices.

Google Home 2.14.1:

<string name=”reactive_ui_setting_description”>”Hub Max uses Ultrasound Sensing to show you media touch controls when you’re nearby the device and hide them when you’re not.”</string>

Google Home 2.14.50:

<string name=”reactive_ui_display_setting_description”>%1$s uses ultrasound sensing to optimize certain features based on your proximity to the device.</string>

Stadia

Speaking of unreleased products, there is a lone reference to Stadia in Google Home 2.14.50. This is likely related to a debug functionality, presumably when playing on your TV via a Chromecast Ultra as all Stadia games are essentially URLs.

<string name=”stadia_invalid_url_title”>Invalid URL</string> <string name=”stadia_invalid_url_body”>The url is invalid, press continue to exit or crash button to crash the app.</string> <string name=”stadia_invalid_url_primary_button”>Crash</string> <string name=”stadia_invalid_url_secondary_button”>Continue Anyway</string>

App & Account Settings

The “Account preferences” screen in the “Account” tab has been renamed to “App & Account Settings.” This page is better organized by General, Privacy & Legal, and About the app.

Previous New

Media controls

Google Home is working on new playback controls that are accessible from the top row of shortcuts. The “Media” icon animates and opens a card-based UI that can be swiped through. Each card notes the responsible app and features the usual controls, as well as scrubber. Cover art and song details are noted with a blurred background and quick button to stop. There are also controls for volume and syncing audio to other devices, which is likely part of Stream transfer.

How to update?

Google Home 2.14.50 is rolling out now via the Play Store.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: