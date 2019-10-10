Following an event just a few weeks ago, OnePlus is hosting another event today to reveal the rest of its OnePlus 7T series of smartphones. If you want to watch the event live, here’s where you watch the OnePlus 7T series reveal.

Hosted on YouTube, the OnePlus 7T series event will see more details on the global availability of the recently announced and already reviewed OnePlus 7T.

Alongside that, we’ll also be getting more details about the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. Notably, there was a huge leak of the McLaren Edition just this morning. So far, it seems like those devices won’t be coming to the US, at least, not the normal versions.

Kicking off at 4 pm BST or 11 am EST, the OnePlus 7T series reveal event will be livestreamed in the YouTube player below for all fans to watch. Stay tuned for our continued coverage of the event as our own Damien Wilde is on deck in London.

