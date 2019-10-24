Here’s a shocker. All four major US carriers — Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile — have just announced that they’re joining forces to deliver RCS messaging in the US for Android smartphones in 2020.

Google has been pushing RCS messaging for Android smartphones for the past couple of years now, but its efforts have seen a very slow rollout. Earlier this year, Google decided to leapfrog carriers and start rolling out RCS independently through the Google Messages app in some regions, but not in the United States.

So far, only select devices on select carriers have been granted access to RCS messaging, but that’s changing next year. Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile have announced the “Cross-Carrier Messaging Initiative” (CCMI), which will be a joint venture to bring RCS to Android smartphones in 2020.

This new service will use the “GSMA’s Rich Communications Service (RCS) industry standard” to create “a single seamless, interoperable RCS experience across carriers, both in the US and globally.” Right now it’s unclear if this will be using the groundwork that Google has laid out for RCS, or if it might require a different app. We’ve reached out to Google to see if they’re involved. Notably, there’s no mention of Google in any of the carrier’s press releases.

In a press release, Verizon explains that CCMI will enable the same RCS features that the upcoming standard has people excited for. This includes high-quality pictures and videos, better group chats, and also some business-oriented features, too. Apparently, more details will be announced at a “later date.”

Working with its carrier ownership group and other companies in the RCS ecosystem, the CCMI service will: Drive a robust business-to-consumer messaging ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of Rich Communications Services (RCS)

Enable an enhanced experience to privately send individual or group chats across carriers with high-quality pictures and videos

Provide consumers with the ability to chat with their favorite brands, order a ride share, pay bills or schedule appointments, and more

Create a single seamless, interoperable RCS experience across carriers, both in the US and globally

It’s still going to be a while before RCS hits your Android smartphone, but at least things are finally picking up steam in the US.

