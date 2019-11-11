The latest Gboard beta is rolling out today after features like translating emoji into GIFs and stickers emerged over the weekend. Gboard 8.9 introduces a new design for the sticker tab, while making some visual tweaks in settings.

Sticker tab redesign

After a redesign that appeared for some beta users in August, Gboard is testing another sticker tab revamp. The new look is very similar to the original iteration, but with Material Theme icons. Instead of a full field, there’s a search button at the left followed by a tab for adding stickers.

Like the previous new design, browsing can be performed right in the keyboard, and the settings gear icon at the very right opens the full screen UI for browsing and managing favorites. Overall, this is a more compact implementation.

Original Last beta New New

Keyboard height picker

Gboard 8.9 replaces the previous keyboard height picker for a standard list.

Gboard 8.8 Gboard 8.9

Settings list

To better account for the dark theme, the icons besides each menu item in settings have been adjusted to be brighter.

How to update?

You can sign up for Gboard’s beta program here, or by heading to the Play Store listing on Android and scrolling to the bottom. The latest beta version of Gboard is immediately rolled out by Google when it’s available.

