The latest installment in the Star Wars franchise is set to hit theaters in almost exactly a month and, in preparation, trailers and posters are hitting the web. This afternoon, the latest poster for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been released after some slight tweaks and it makes a killer wallpaper for Pixel devices.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

In this latest poster, we see a single X-Wing up against a huge fleet of First Order ships. The Dolby-exclusive poster is stunning and I can’t wait to see what this scene will look like in the movie itself.

If like me, you’re hyped for the movie and just can’t help but express it, this Rise of Skywalker poster makes an awesome wallpaper for your phone too. Even in its default form, it fits great on most devices, but with some light editing, it can be even better.

I took a few minutes in Photoshop to remove the border, logos, and text from a full-resolution version of the poster as well as extend it to a 19:9 aspect ratio. That taller aspect ratio means that the wallpaper fits better on most recent Android smartphones including Google’s Pixel 4 series. You can download the full-resolution wallpaper here.

Now let’s hope there’s a darker version of this to fit on that new special edition Galaxy Note 10+…

after some light editing this makes a fantastic wallpaper https://t.co/uJtUhVzz46 pic.twitter.com/7fMcvgZaML — Ben Schoon (@NexusBen) November 19, 2019

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: