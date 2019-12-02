Despite the explosive growth of rivals, Netflix is still one of the biggest players in the streaming world. Now, it appears Netflix is testing a new menu that contains several options including the long-awaited shuffle button for TV shows.

The folks at Android Police spotted a UI revision to the Netflix app on Android. Apparently, the service is testing a new feature which adds a three-button menu to each piece of content on its homescreen. That button would arrive in the place of the current “information” button.

Tapping on that overflow button would bring up a menu with options for play, information/episodes, as well as options for sharing, rating, and seeing similar content. Another notable addition is a “Remove from Row” button which can remove titles from Netflix’s “Continue Watching” row. This should be handy if you started a movie or show by mistake.

The biggest addition, though, is a shuffle button for TV shows on Netflix. The platform has been testing this for a while and it was previously spotted as its own row on the homescreen, but this location makes it much easier to play a random episode of your favorite show.

It’s unclear how widely this new menu is rolling out – I don’t have it on my device – but hopefully, plans are to roll out the feature to everyone soon.

