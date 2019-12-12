A recent report suggests that less than 10% of Americans are actually going out and spending over $1000 on a smartphone — be that Apple or any Android phone.

Considering just how much you can get today without spending an inordinate amount of money, do we really need to spend over $1000 to get a great everyday smartphone experience? We’d be inclined to say no.

You may disagree. Having the latest and greatest chipset, camera, and design might be a major priority. After all, it’s your hard-earned money you’re planning on spending.

The thing is, with prices slowly creeping up and up over recent years, even the so-called budget smartphone brands are starting to push their own prices up toward and past that eye-watering $1000 price-tag — and it’s actually getting closer to $1500!

A common way for many OEMs to justify this is the inclusion of a ‘Pro’ model. These devices tend to offer that slight bump in specifications or with slight design changes or upgrades over the ‘standard’ model. Prices look set to increase even further as the entire market rises steadily.

While we’re still highly likely to see budget brands as long as we are using any form of technology, the onward march of those expensive smartphones looks set to continue too. With the surprisingly low percentage of Americans actually spending four figures on a smartphone, we’re curious to see how many of our readers are happy paying over $1000 for their everyday companion. Leave a response in our $1000 smartphone poll below and drop a comment on why.

