Acer has been a big player in the Chromebook space with an ever-increasing presence in the education market. Today, the Acer Chromebook 712 (C871) has been announced with an affordable price, several years of automatic updates, and a 3:2 display that’s great for productivity.

Designed with education in mind, the Chromebook 712 includes features we’ve seen on many other EDU Chromebooks. That includes a MIL-STD-810G durability rating, a spill-resistant keyboard, and also mechanically anchored keys. The hinge was also designed to hold up to students lifting the machine up by the display.

That display, notably, comes in the less common 3:2 aspect ratio. Found also on machines such as Google’s original Pixelbook, this taller aspect ratio is a bit better for productivity since it allows for less scrolling when viewing content on the web. The 12-inch, 1366×912 IPS display is available in both touch and non-touch variations.

Diving further into what the Acer Chromebook 712 brings to the table, there are two USB-C 3.1 ports for data and charging as well as two full-size USB-A ports. There’s also a microSD card reader, an HD webcam, dual-band WiFi with WiFi 6 support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Acer also says the machine is powered by 10th-Gen Intel processors with up to a Core i3. Pentium and Celeron chips are also available depending on the model selected. There are also two storage tiers, 32GB/64GB, and two memory tiers, 4GB/8GB RAM. Battery life is rated at 12 hours. Pricing starts at $329 US/€349 EUR with availability in April from Acer.

