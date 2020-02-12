9to5Google Daily 393: Galaxy S20 is official, MWC 2020 on the brink, plus more

Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
- Samsung Galaxy S20 series goes official w/ Snapdragon 865, no headphone jack, $999
- Hands-on: Galaxy S20 promises Samsung’s overdue camera revamp for a price [Video]
- Galaxy S20 tidbits: Live caption support, 4G versions, 8K video limits, more
- Galaxy Z Flip Hands-on: Samsung’s most exciting foldable is almost ready [Video]
- Galaxy Z Flip tidbits: Flex Mode coming to more devices, Hideaway Hinge, more
- Samsung says Galaxy users are waiting longer to upgrade their phones
- [Update: Crisis meeting] Here are all the companies not attending MWC 2020 due to coronavirus
- Google adds 1,000 high-res ‘Earth View’ wallpapers to Chromecast, Android, more
- Google will force Nest owners to use two-factor authentication this spring
- The latest American Express app beta now supports Pixel 4 face unlock
