Alphabet Scoop 084: Galaxy Z Flip, S20 line, and Unpacked 2020

This week is all about what Samsung announced at Unpacked 2020. We of course kick off by talking about the Galaxy Z Flip, which one of us experienced in the flesh, and then dive into everything else the company announced.
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip debuts w/ less expensive ‘flip phone’ design
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip thoughts: Foldables might just matter
- Galaxy Z Flip Hands-on: Samsung’s most exciting foldable is almost ready [Video]
- Samsung airs Galaxy Z Flip ad during the Oscars, two days before its announcement
- Galaxy Z Flip tidbits: Flex Mode coming to more devices, Hideaway Hinge, more
- Samsung Galaxy S20 series goes official w/ Snapdragon 865, no headphone jack, $999
- Hands-on: Galaxy S20 promises Samsung’s overdue camera revamp for a price [Video]
- Samsung partners with Google to integrate Duo calling into Galaxy S20, more
- Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets a permanent price cut, now starting at $599
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus deliver upgraded battery life for a higher price tag
- Samsung says Galaxy users are waiting longer to upgrade their phones
- The Galaxy Home Mini will come as pre-order gift w/ S20, but only in South Korea
