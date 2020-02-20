Alphabet Scoop 085: Turning it up to (Android) 11

This week is all about the Android 11 Developer Preview that Google released ahead of schedule. We’ve installed DP1 on our Pixel phones, and have spent the past day chronicling every change.
- Google launches Android 11 Developer Preview ahead of schedule for Pixel phones
- ‘Columbus’ gives Pixels double-tap gesture for Assistant and more
- Media controls may move out of notification shade [Video]
- You can now check what codecs your Bluetooth headphones support
- Android 11’s new ‘Gabeldorsche’ Bluetooth stack was given its name for a great reason
- Pixel Launcher preps ‘smart hotseat,’ Back Gesture tutorial
- ‘Notification history’ prepares a much needed revamp of the log
- Google prepares more tweaks for Android’s gesture navigation
- You can now pin up to 4 apps to the share menu
- ‘Battery Share’ hints at Pixel 5 w/ reverse wireless charging, ‘redfin’
- New developer option shows your display’s current refresh rate
- Your Bluetooth headphones won’t disconnect in Airplane Mode on Android 11
- Google prepares scrolling screenshots w/ revamped UI [Video]
- Pixel 4 gets new Motion Sense gesture and better touch sensitivity on Android 11
- Screen recorder arrives w/ Quick Settings toggle
- Google Play to review all Android apps requesting background location access
- Notifications add ‘dedicated conversations section’ for message apps
