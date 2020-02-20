Android 11’s first developer preview launched way ahead of schedule yesterday and brought along with it a bunch of new changes and features. We’re expecting a lot more before the final release later this year, but based on what we’ve seen so far, what’s your favorite feature in Android 11?

Google is going to be releasing more on Android 11 over the next few months. This week’s first beta release was only an initial preview to get some of the new platform changes out there and give developers plenty of time to get their apps ready for the latest update’s debut. After all, this update has a lot of changes behind the scenes relating to storage and security as our Kyle Bradshaw detailed.

In terms of what’s user-facing, though, there are only a few things we’ve found so far. For example, scrolling screenshots are in the works, as is a native screen recorder. Google has also revived pinning to the share menu. There’s even a new scheduling option for dark mode, as well as a few tweaks to notifications.

Google is finally delivering on its promised “Bubbles” feature that pushes messaging apps into small windows that float over everything else you’re doing. Plus, there’s a new “Conversations” section for the notification shade, splitting your messaging apps into their own section.

What’s your favorite feature so far in Android 11? I couldn’t be more excited for scrolling screenshots to arrive, especially with that gorgeous UI. Drop a comment below and let us know what you think! The poll below also supports up to three votes.

