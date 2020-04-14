Live Blog + News Hub: Watch the OnePlus 8, OnePlus Z, and more announcements

It’s April 14th, and that means the latest OnePlus event has arrived. 9to5Google’s OnePlus 8 Live Blog + News Hub will be updated regularly throughout the day with the latest announcements. The event kicks off at 11AM ET/8AM PT, so read on for quick links to our roundup coverage over the last few weeks, tweets, and all the latest news as it develops…
Catch up
First of all, if you haven’t been following along with all our roundup coverage over the last few weeks, there’s plenty of required reading to be had there. Here’s what we know about today so far:
- OnePlus 8’s prices leaked by European retailer, Pro starts at €919
- OnePlus 8 Pro camera sample shows off ultrawide night photography w/ good detail
- OnePlus 8 design and ‘Glacial Green’ color finishes teased by CEO Pete Lau
- OnePlus 8 Series officially confirmed to pack wireless charging as fast charger leaks
- Official OnePlus 8 renders leak w/ stunning ‘Interstellar Glow’ color variant
How to stream OnePlus 8 Series announcement
TL;DR the OnePlus YouTube channel will stream the entire event live, and the announcements start at 11AM ET/8AM PT.
More details & embedded player:
Official announcements + details
OnePlus 8 + OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus Z?
OnePlus Bullets?
Live Blog (Reload for continuous updates…)
— Just a bit over an hour until the event kicks off. We’ll be updating things live here as they’re announced, so stay tuned.
— 5 minutes til go-time!
