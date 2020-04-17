If you’re on the hunt for a new smartphone, chances are you’ve got a lot of devices on your shortlist. There are so many different options out on the market today that it can make finding the right one a bit difficult. So, let’s take a look at the best Android phones you can buy today, as of April 2020.

BEST ANDROID PHONES – APRIL 2020

New for April:

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

LG V60 ThinQ

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20+

5G lands on the most well-rounded Android phones

Every year Samsung’s Galaxy S flagship is among the best Android phones of the year not because of its camera, performance, or even its design, but rather because it balances everything pretty well. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is no different.

There are three Galaxy S20 models, but the only ones most people should care about are the Galaxy S20 and S20+. These two phones — at $999 and $1,199 respectively — offer a great package for any prospective smartphone buyer, starting with their displays. Both phones ship with huge SuperAMOLED panels that have a small punch-hole for the front-facing camera and feature a 120Hz refresh rate. They’re easily the best displays on a smartphone right now.

Behind that display, you’ll find Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI on top, a feature-packed layer that does just about anything you want it to do. The device also features a powerful spec package behind-the-scenes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865, a whopping 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.0 storage too.

As for the camera department, there’s a lot to love on paper. Both devices are equipped with 12MP primary cameras, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto camera that, using software, can shoot up to 30x zoom. You’ll get better results from a Pixel or iPhone, but unless you’re taking shots of people or pets regularly, this is a very flexible camera setup that should serve a lot of people just fine. Just be warned.

Another nice improvement on the S20 series is standard 5G on all devices. The smaller Galaxy S20 supports 5G on T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, Google Fi, and others, but not Verizon just yet. The S20+, on the other hand, has the needed mmWave connectivity to use 5G anywhere in the world. The networks are still being built out right now, but if you want a phone that’s “future proof” for a few years, this is something you’ll want to consider.

Why it’s the best Android phone you can buy

Despite their expensive price tags and questionable cameras, it’s hard to say the Galaxy S20 and S20+ are anything except some of the best Android phones out there today. Both offer top-tier specs, the best displays on any smartphone, generous trade-in offers, and more. They’re just really good smartphones.

Where to buy Galaxy S20

You can buy the Galaxy S20 from Samsung, Amazon, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Best Buy as well as most major carriers — AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint all included. If you want the upgraded Galaxy S20+, it’s available from Samsung, Amazon — with free Galaxy Buds and wireless charger —, B&H Photo, Walmart, Best Buy — where you’ll find the exclusive “Aura Blue” color — and all major carriers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

The Galaxy S20 starts at $999 while the S20+ costs $1,199.

Best affordable Android phones

OnePlus 7T

Possibly the best Android smartphone value right now

OnePlus has always had a heavy focus on packing strong specs at an affordable price point, and the OnePlus 7T is the culmination of that. Here’s what you need to know about the OnePlus 7T Pro, and why it might just be the best overall smartphone available right now.

First, let’s talk specs. The OnePlus 7T has a 6.55-inch OLED display at 1080p which has a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a small notch up top to house a front-facing camera and also peaks at a crazy 1,000 nits for stellar outdoor viewing.

Under the hood, there’s also a lot backing that up. The Snapdragon 855 Plus processor is at the core paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. There’s also Android 10 and OxygenOS out of the box. OnePlus is also using UFS 3.0 storage inside which is much faster than what you’d find most of the other phones on this list.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 7T has a triple camera array on its back. There’s a 48MP primary sensor as well as a telephoto lens and an ultrawide lens as well. OnePlus also used some motors to enable a special macro mode that can focus on subjects from an extremely short distance. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor here too which is one of the best out there today. Not everything is perfect, though. You won’t get proper water resistance with an IP rating, a headphone jack, or wireless charging on this device. But you do get unlocked compatibility with GSM carriers as well as Verizon.

Why it’s the best Android phone you can buy:

From $599, the OnePlus 7T is put simply, a fantastic value. It’s one of the most affordable flagship smartphones on the market today and you get a ton for that price tag. The camera may be a bit behind competitors such as the Pixel, but for a lot of people, it will be totally acceptable. Plus, you’re getting clean, fast software that’s updated fairly quickly.

Where to buy OnePlus 7T:

As usual, the OnePlus 7T is sold unlocked directly from OnePlus Store, but you can also get it through T-Mobile. There are some special promos available through the carrier too. Notably, the 8GB/128GB is the only variant sold in the United States.

Google Pixel 4 XL

The best camera on a smartphone. Period.

Ok so here’s the thing. The Pixel 4 is probably the most controversial smartphone on this list. If you put a huge value on battery life – hence the asterisk above – you should probably look elsewhere. However, if you want the best Android experience on the market today, the Pixel 4 is exactly that.

What makes the Pixel 4 such a good experience? It really comes down to the software. Android 10 comes out of the box on the Pixel 4 and it runs like a dream with the Snapdragon 855 and 6GB of RAM onboard. Google also leverages its new Neural Core chip to include faster Google Assistant, a special Recorder app that includes live transcription, and more.

The Pixel 4 also makes some upgrades to the phone’s already famous camera chops. The primary 12MP camera gets some software enhancements that make shots look even better, but thanks to an added 16MP telephoto camera, Google can enable some new features. That includes legitimately impressive zoom up to 8x which is of stellar quality. This phone can also quite literally capture the stars with a special astrophotography mode.

The Pixel 4 also brings a 90Hz OLED display to the table along with 64GB or 128GB of storage, dual speakers, and a matte finish on the side rails on all models and the back glass of the Clearly White and Oh So Orange variants.

You shouldn’t buy the smaller phone

Here’s the biggest problem with the Pixel 4 series. You should not buy the smaller phone. The Pixel 4 XL is the only model worth considering because, from a battery life aspect, the smaller device is simply awful. It barely lasts a full day if you’re lucky and it’s just not worth the anxiety. If you need a smaller device, the Pixel 4 is not your solution and that’s just sad to say, unfortunately.

Where to buy the Pixel 4 XL

If you want to buy the larger Pixel 4 XL, it starts at $899 for the 64GB variant and it’s available just about everywhere. The device is sold unlocked from Google, Amazon, B&H Photo, and other retailers. You can also pick it up from all major carriers including Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and for the first time, AT&T too.

New for April — OnePlus 8 Pro

A proper flagship for a bit less money

OnePlus is usually the name you think of when it comes to a value smartphone, and that’s still mostly true. The OnePlus 8 Pro is a flagship by all definitions, but it cuts the cost considerably compared to the likes of the Galaxy S20 series.

Starting at $900, the OnePlus 8 Pro offers a 120Hz, 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and plenty of flagship features. You’ll find an IP68 rating for water resistance as well as 30W charging using the included wired adapter or the optional wireless charger. The OnePlus 8 Pro also comes with Android 10 out of the box with OnePlus’ OxygenOS skin, a lightweight offering that packs a ton of customizability. There’s also a quad-camera array with dual 48MP sensors.

Why OnePlus 8 Pro is one of the best Android smartphones

Why should you be considering the OnePlus 8 Pro? At $900 it’s by far the company’s most expensive smartphone to date, and understandably, that’s frustrating. When you look at the bigger picture, though, the OnePlus 8 Pro is still a better deal than its competition. The Galaxy S20+ is probably the most comparable other flagship on the market today and it starts at $1,199!

Where to buy OnePlus 8 Pro

The only big shame about the OnePlus 8 Pro is that it’s still only sold unlocked. You can pick it up from OnePlus’ store and Amazon starting on April 29. The smaller OnePlus 8, on the other hand, is sold through more carriers.

OTHER EXCELLENT ANDROID SMARTPHONES

New for March — OnePlus 8

The counterpart of the OnePlus 8 Pro is the OnePlus 8. It offers the same Snapdragon 865, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also offers the same 48MP primary camera alongside added ultrawide and macro shooters. Unfortunately, this model ditches the official IP68 rating and wireless charging to save some cash.

Frankly, the vast majority of people will be better off with the OnePlus 7T mentioned above. Still, the OnePlus 8 is a solid option especially for those buying it from Verizon or T-Mobile. Sales start April 29 for $699 and up.

New for March — LG V60 ThinQ

Want the best Android phone for battery life? Look no further than the LG V60 ThinQ.

With a 5,000 mAh battery and a 60Hz 6.8-inch FHD OLED display, LG has a powerhouse in the LG V60 that lasts a couple of days at minimum. What else does it deliver? The V60 packs a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and it offers up LG’s clever DualScreen accessory too. The V60 also offers a triple camera system, USB-C with fast charging, an IP68 water resistance rating, and it even has a dedicated Google Assistant button. Oh, it’s also one of the few flagships left with a headphone jack.

The LG V60 ThinQ has another great advantage, too. You’ll be able to get a V60 for as little as $800 from T-Mobile, with prices going up a bit to include the DualScreen accessory on Verizon and AT&T.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+

While they are last year’s flagships, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and S10+ are still some of the best Android phones you can buy today. The Galaxy S10 has a 6.1-inch panel on the S10 and a 6.4-inch panel on the S10+. In either case, it’s an Infinity-O display at 3040×1440 with a “hole-punch” at the top right corner to house the 10 MP selfie camera. There’s just a single camera on the S10, but a dual-camera array on the S10+ for improved portrait mode. Each display also has a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

As far as the build goes, Samsung has also stuck with the same aluminum and glass build as in years past, also with wireless charging on board, USB-C, and a dual-speaker system too. Around back, the S10 and S10+ also both have three cameras with a standard 12 MP primary sensor, 12 MP telephoto zoom lens, and a 16 MP super wide-angle option, too.

Both devices also run on top of a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. The smaller Galaxy S10 has a 3,400 mAh battery while the S10+ has a 4,100 mAh battery. Both devices can also be upgraded to 512 GB of storage, but the S10+ can also go up to 1 TB of storage and 12 GB of RAM. Samsung has also managed to keep the headphone jack and IP68 water/dust resistance. Android 9 Pie ships out of the box with the company’s OneUI software layer.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ are, put simply, excellent smartphones a year later. Plus, Samsung has lowered prices too! You can get either device from Amazon, Samsung, and B&H Photo (S10, S10+). As for carriers, Verizon (S10, S10+), T-Mobile (S10, S10+), and AT&T (S10, S10+) all carry both the S10 and S10+.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7T is a better value for most people, but the OnePlus 7 Pro might just be one of the most impressive Android smartphones that hit the market in 2019. Its display is free of bezels and notches thanks to a pop-up camera and that display was also one of the first widespread 90Hz OLED panel. The OnePlus 7 Pro also packs a Snapdragon 855, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. There’s also a solid in-display fingerprint sensor too.

OnePlus packed a ton into the OnePlus 7 Pro for a surprisingly low price. Months after its release, the company sells this device from a starting price of $649 for its 8GB/256GB variant. It also now runs Android 10 and should work on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon too.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is basically the same as the rest of the lineup, just supercharged. It has the same processor, but with 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, a bigger 6.9-inch display, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. In the camera department, it also features a 108MP primary camera, an ultrawide shooter, and a 10x telephoto camera that, using software, can zoom in on the scene 100x.

That all sounds, insane, and it kind of is. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the very definition of “enthusiast device,” so most people probably don’t need it. The vast majority of customers will be better served by the S20 or S20+, especially considering the huge $1,400 price tag the Ultra carries. Still, if you’re interested in picking it up, it’s available now from Samsung, Amazon — with free Galaxy Buds and wireless charger —, Walmart, B&H Photo, and all major carriers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

LG G8X ThinQ

Folding phones are hard to recommend right now, but LG has a way around that. The company’s LG G8X ThinQ offers a solid smartphone package on its own which is enhanced by a second display.

The LG G8X ThinQ offers a 6.4-inch display that has an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 32MP front-facing camera. There’s also a Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, a 4,000 mAh battery, and a dual-camera array on the back. There’s a 12MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. Oh, and there’s also the rarely seen headphone jack too.

The dual-screen accessory included in the box is the real selling point, though. It gives you another whole screen to use for multitasking and it’s genuinely useful. For $699, too, it’s a pretty good value. AT&T and Sprint are the only carriers offering the G8X, but you can also buy the device unlocked from B&H Photo and other retailers.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

If the standard Galaxy S10 is too rich for your blood, the Galaxy S10e brings a lot of the same fun for a discount. You’ll still get a Snapdragon 855 processor and Infinity-O display, but this time that’s a 5.8-inch FHD+ panel and comes with 6GB of RAM. Aside from that, the third camera sensor gets removed, leaving just a 12MP primary and 16MP super wide-angle sensor. Wireless charging, IP68 water resistance, 128GB of storage, a headphone jack, and a 3,100 mAh battery all round out the package.

Really, this might be the best small Android phone too.

For its $549 price tag, I can honestly say the S10e is one of the best values currently on the market at the moment. It can be purchased unlocked from Amazon, Samsung, or B&H Photo. As far as carriers go, it’s available just about everywhere including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/+

Samsung makes some of the best Android phones on the market, and its Note line is some of the best in the business for productivity especially. The latest generation of Galaxy Note brings even more to the table with two sizes, the latest specs, and some gorgeous colors too.

The Galaxy Note 10 family includes the standard Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+. The smaller Note 10 has a 6.3-inch FHD display, lacks microSD, and is limited to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Note 10+, on the other hand, offers a 6.8-inch QHD display, up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and even has a 5G variant too. In both phones, you’ll find a smaller centered punch-hole display cutout, a Snapdragon 855 processor, and a triple camera array that includes a 12MP primary, 16MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto lens. There’s also faster wired and wireless charging, slimmer bezels, and new S-Pen features. One loss, though, is the headphone jack.

Pricing for the Galaxy Note 10 starts at $949 from Samsung, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, and other major carriers. Meanwhile, the Note 10+ starts at $1,099 from Samsung, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, and other major carriers, with the Note 10+ 5G currently exclusive to Verizon for $1,299. Both devices are also available unlocked from Amazon and B&H Photo.

ASUS ZenFone 6

Largely thanks to a software overhaul, ASUS is back in the spotlight in the Android world with its new ZenFone 6. This new affordable device is available unlocked in the US starting at $499.

The ZenFone 6 offers up a near-stock build of Android Pie that only has minimal bloatware. Alongside that, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset found in flagships twice its cost, and it also has a nearly bezel-less 6.4-inch FHD display. To accomplish that, ASUS designed a clever “flip-up” camera that uses a motor to bring the rear 48 MP and 13 MP cameras to the front of the phone. There’s also a huge 5,000 mAh battery, up to 8 GB RAM/256 GB of storage, 18 W fast charging, a Google Assistant button, and a fingerprint sensor on the back as well.

The ASUS ZenFone 6 only works on GSM carriers in the United States, but if you’re interested in picking one up, you can preorder from Mobile Advance or B&H Photo. If you opt for the latter, you’ll be able to pick between the 64GB and 128GB variants and get a bit of free prepaid service, too. In terms of sheer value, the ZenFone 6 is one of the best Android phones on this list.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are the latest and greatest devices from the company, and they nail a lot of aspects that Google’s past Pixel devices have failed. You’ll find a Snapdragon 845 processor powering these devices, along with 4GB of RAM, 64/128GB of storage, wireless charging, and IP68 water/dust resistance. The smaller Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch AMOLED 1080p display, where the Pixel 3 XL has a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1440p notched display.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL also run Android 9 Pie out of the box without any bloat or changes. This is Android as Google intends it, and it’s lightning quick, reliable, and gets updates quickly. You’ll also get enhanced security thanks to Google’s Titan M chip within the device. Further featured are dual front-firing speakers that are loud and clear, along with a new hardware design which feels more premium than its predecessors. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the back that’s quick and reliable.

What are you really giving up to save $400 on a Google Pixel 3a? [Video]

If you want to buy a Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, you’ll be looking at prices starting at $799. Add $100 for extra storage or the bigger model. Buying unlocked from the Google Store means the phone will work on any US network, and the same applies for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL purchased from B&H Photo.

Alternatively, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are also available from Verizon Wireless (Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL) in the United States. Following I/O, the Pixel 3 is also available from T-Mobile (Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL) and Sprint (Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL).

Red Magic 5G

Gaming phones are built for a niche market, and they’ve inspired some crazy designs. Nubia recently release the Red Magic 5G, an affordable gaming phone that goes above and beyond your needs with great specs and a literal fan inside to keep things cool.

For $579, the Red Magic 5G offers up a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM (upgradable to 12GB), and 128GB of storage (upgradable to 256GB). There’s also a 5,000 mAh battery with 55W charging, an insane 144Hz 6.65-inch OLED display, and stereo speakers. To make the gaming experience more pleasant, there’s also a fan built into the device, touch-sensitive triggers along the top, and stereo speakers. Of course, there’s also RGB lighting on the back along with a fingerprint sensor and 64MP camera.

The Red Magic 3 also offers up an Android 10 experience. For its price tag, it’s a really solid value, even if the design means it’ll only really appeal to gamers – a slight shame since on paper it’s one of the best Android phones you can get for the price. The Red Magic 5G will be available soon from Nubia’s official site in the US, but will be available in other regions sooner.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: