Launched Monday morning, the Pixel Buds were sold out a day later from most retailers. The US Google Store now has the Pixel Buds back in stock for $179.

Original 4/30: Those that ordered immediately at 9 a.m. PT from Google have received them over the course of today with expedited shipping. Buyers that selected the regular speed are having them sent out now. Meanwhile, other stores and carriers managed to deliver yesterday for some lucky buyers.

As of Wednesday afternoon’s re-stock, the standard speed will ship Pixel Buds (to California) May 15-18, with the most expensive option guaranteeing May 12-13 delivery. Other parts of the country are seeing slightly earlier dates.

Only Clearly White is available today, with the Google Store maintaining a waitlist for Oh So Orange, Quite Mint, and Almost Black. Those colors are expected in the coming months, with Google providing that same timeframe for other countries.

Update 4/30: As of this afternoon, the Pixel Buds are again out of stock on the US Google Store. If you previously joined the waitlist, you will still be subscribed for email updates. You can opt out by visiting Account settings and leaving.

Update 5/3: The Clearly White Pixel Buds returned to the Google Store on Sunday morning with delivery quoted at May 19-20. Mophie’s wireless chargers — single ($49.95) and dual ($79.95) — are also back in stock.

Google’s second attempt at Assistant headphones are truly wireless and drop the fabric cord. There is still a round, touch-sensitive surface that accepts a bevy of single/double/triple taps, swipes, and holds to navigate, as well as the Hey Google hotword for voice commands.

They feature 12mm dynamic speaker drivers and are sweat/water resistant (IPX4). Dual beam-forming microphones in each bud work to suppress background noise, while IR proximity sensors detect when Pixel Buds are in your ears for automatic play/pause.

A single charge provides 5 hours of listening (2.5 hours of talk) time, while the charging case holds 24 hours. A 10-minute top-up offers 2 hours of listening (1-hour talk) time. Wireless charging compliments USB-C, with the pebble-like package a drastic improvement over the previous fabric holder.

Google says the Pixel Buds will remain connected even if the paired Bluetooth 4.0+ device is “three rooms away indoors or a football field-distance away outdoors.” Android 6.0+ phones benefit from Fast Pair, Find My Device, and a notification that lists battery percentage for each component. They’ll otherwise work as regular headphones on iOS and most computers.

