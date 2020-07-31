Microsoft Edge fixes issue that caused the browser to crash when using Google Search

- Jul. 31st 2020 9:16 am PT

0

Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser has exploded in popularity since its debut, and further updates have only improved it. In a recent update, though, many users noticed that a simple Google search could crash Microsoft Edge. Luckily, that’s been fixed.

Microsoft acknowledged an issue on Edge through its official Twitter account where the entire browser would crash when Google was set as the default search engine. It wouldn’t take effect right away, but performing a search through the address bar (omnibar) would crash the browser.

A quick fix for this issue was detailed on the same Twitter account with Microsoft recommending turning off search suggestions. A clever Reddit user also found another workaround, which he detailed in a post.

In any case, this issue should be resolved now. Microsoft says that a fix should be available for all users now. If you’re still seeing the problem, try checking for updates or restarting the browser and/or your computer.

More on Microsoft Edge:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Search

Google Search
Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches