Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser has exploded in popularity since its debut, and further updates have only improved it. In a recent update, though, many users noticed that a simple Google search could crash Microsoft Edge. Luckily, that’s been fixed.

Microsoft acknowledged an issue on Edge through its official Twitter account where the entire browser would crash when Google was set as the default search engine. It wouldn’t take effect right away, but performing a search through the address bar (omnibar) would crash the browser.

A quick fix for this issue was detailed on the same Twitter account with Microsoft recommending turning off search suggestions. A clever Reddit user also found another workaround, which he detailed in a post.

In any case, this issue should be resolved now. Microsoft says that a fix should be available for all users now. If you’re still seeing the problem, try checking for updates or restarting the browser and/or your computer.

Thanks for everyone's patience while we investigated! We believe this to be resolved now. We encourage you to revert your browser settings that you may have changed, and let us know if you are still experiencing any crashes typing into the address bar. https://t.co/Icx2qR3UHM — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) July 31, 2020

More on Microsoft Edge:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: