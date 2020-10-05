Since the revamped Snapshot feed launched in March, Google has been adding more and more features. Google Assistant now offers settings to control what cards appear in Snapshot.
You’ve long been able to dismiss some Snapshot cards, but Google Assistant now lets you apply permanent settings. As of this evening, many Android users are seeing a Material Theme settings gear icon in the top-right corner just underneath their profile picture. Others are greeted with a “Customize what you see in Snapshot” prompt.
Tapping launches a long list of cards grouped under five categories that you can individually toggle on/off. They are all enabled by default, but hopefully Snapshot will learn overtime to automatically disable cards after users repeatedly dismiss items.
- Upcoming Tasks: Commute time, Weather, Calendar events, Reminders, To-do list, Reminders based on emails, Bills, Concert tickets, Movie tickets, Shopping list, Notes, Restaurant reservations, Resume a podcast, Help with commuting home
- Recommendations: Frequent Assistant actions, Recipes
- Travel: Car reservations, Currency converter, Language translator
- Celebrations: Your Birthday, Birthdays of friends and family, Anniversaries, Public holidays
- Interests: Upcoming sports games, Stocks, Your stock portfolio
This doubles as a great guide to what Assistant Snapshot is capable of as the spiritual successor to Google Now. These settings are not yet available in the Google Assistant for iOS app.
