Google Assistant adds Snapshot settings to control what cards appear in your feed

- Oct. 5th 2020 6:10 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

Since the revamped Snapshot feed launched in March, Google has been adding more and more features. Google Assistant now offers settings to control what cards appear in Snapshot.

You’ve long been able to dismiss some Snapshot cards, but Google Assistant now lets you apply permanent settings. As of this evening, many Android users are seeing a Material Theme settings gear icon in the top-right corner just underneath their profile picture. Others are greeted with a “Customize what you see in Snapshot” prompt.

Tapping launches a long list of cards grouped under five categories that you can individually toggle on/off. They are all enabled by default, but hopefully Snapshot will learn overtime to automatically disable cards after users repeatedly dismiss items.

  • Upcoming Tasks: Commute time, Weather, Calendar events, Reminders, To-do list, Reminders based on emails, Bills, Concert tickets, Movie tickets, Shopping list, Notes, Restaurant reservations, Resume a podcast, Help with commuting home
  • Recommendations: Frequent Assistant actions, Recipes
  • Travel: Car reservations, Currency converter, Language translator
  • Celebrations: Your Birthday, Birthdays of friends and family, Anniversaries, Public holidays
  • Interests: Upcoming sports games, Stocks, Your stock portfolio 

This doubles as a great guide to what Assistant Snapshot is capable of as the spiritual successor to Google Now. These settings are not yet available in the Google Assistant for iOS app.

More about Assistant Snapshot:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is capable of answering questions, performing automated tasks, and more

About the Author