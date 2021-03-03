Back in June, YouTube Music for Android got a redesigned Now Playing UI that did a great deal to help modernize the streaming service, and it’s now finally coming to iPhones.

With this revamp, YouTube Music puts all key controls on the same screen so that repeat and shuffle no longer require swiping up for the queue. As a result, thumbs up/down is moved next to the song name.

The song/video switcher is now always visible at the top above cover art that no longer spans the full width of your screen. More of the background is themed following this shrink. Meanwhile, tapping artwork will give you the ability to share, download, share, start radio (which was recently added), and Cast. This makes for a cleaner approach, but some consider it too hidden.

The bottom edge lets users access Up Next — though they no longer get a preview, Lyrics, and Related, while everything else is located in the overflow menu. Google has tweaked the mini-player when browsing so that it shows a forward button rather than close, which can be done by swiping down.

The Now Playing redesign for YouTube Music is not yet widely rolled out for iPhone owners. It’s being introduced via a server-side update and, the latest version (4.17) of the app does not guarantee that you’ll see it.

It’s quite strange that it took the YouTube Music team over eight months to debut this visual change on iOS. Features usually come to both mobile platforms simultaneously.

