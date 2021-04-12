At launch, Google offered Pixel 5 and 4a 5G buyers a slew of subscription perks. One for Google Play Points is still available until the end of this month, but Google has “suspended” the promo due to technical issues.

If you sign up, every Google Play purchase earns you Play Points that can be redeemed for store credits. There are various levels to the program that unlocks multipliers and weekly prizes. The Pixel 4a 5G comes with 150 Play Points to bring users to the Silver tier, while the Pixel 5 offers 600 points and Gold status.

This promotion was supposed to be available until April 30, but current buyers cannot redeem their Play Points in the US, Germany, France, UK, Australia, or Taiwan. Google today said it “suspended redemption of the Pixel x Play Points promotional offer” and is “actively working to fix the issue.”

Unfortunately, after detecting technical issues, we have suspended redemption of this offer. We are working to fix the issue. If you have any questions, please contact the Play Support team.

Other perks included three months of Stadia Pro, YouTube Premium, and 100GB of Google One/Drive storage.

Once restored, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G owners can redeem Play Points by clicking their avatar in the new Google Play and tapping the prominent bar advertising the program.

