Yesterday’s Google I/O keynote was over two hours long, but it went by quickly thanks to the deluge of news the company threw out to the public. If you missed the keynote or just didn’t have time to watch the entire thing, Google has a recap of its I/O 2021 keynote that hits the highlights in just nine minutes.
Posted to YouTube, the I/O 2021 recap goes through the most important announcements from Google’s event. That includes the reveal of advances to Assistant and Search, “LaMDA,” the reveal of Android 12 and its new design language, the revamp of Wear OS, and more.
Alternatively, if you don’t want to watch the recap video, you can check out our coverage below or see everything at our Google I/O 2021 hub.
- Google better integrating Workspace applications, especially Docs, with ‘Smart canvas’ push
- Google Maps gaining ‘safe routing’ option to help avoid accidents
- Google Maps Live View will let you explore the world with AR overlays
- Google Assistant and Duplex can now help you change stolen passwords in Chrome
- Google adds delete button for last 15 minutes of Search activity, ‘Locked Folder’ for Pixel Photos
- Material You is Google’s new personalized design language
- Android 12 redesign unveiled at Google I/O 2021
- Google announces new Wear OS w/ Samsung partnership, revamped apps, and Fitbit
- Google turning to next-generation geothermal to meet 24/7 carbon-free energy goal
- Google’s Flutter SDK reaches version 2.2 as framework gains momentum
- Google’s ‘Project Starline’ creates realistic 3D images to take video calls to the next level
