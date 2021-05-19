Yesterday’s Google I/O keynote was over two hours long, but it went by quickly thanks to the deluge of news the company threw out to the public. If you missed the keynote or just didn’t have time to watch the entire thing, Google has a recap of its I/O 2021 keynote that hits the highlights in just nine minutes.

Posted to YouTube, the I/O 2021 recap goes through the most important announcements from Google’s event. That includes the reveal of advances to Assistant and Search, “LaMDA,” the reveal of Android 12 and its new design language, the revamp of Wear OS, and more.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to watch the recap video, you can check out our coverage below or see everything at our Google I/O 2021 hub.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: