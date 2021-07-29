Alphabet Scoop 130: The what, why, when, and where of Wear OS 3 + Samsung preview

This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Kyle Bradshaw discuss everything you need to know about the new Wear OS devices and a wide range of leaks from Samsung.
- Google reveals ‘opt-in’ Wear OS 3 update path for current watches, starting in mid-2022
- These smartwatches are confirmed to be compatible with Wear OS 3
- Fossil’s ‘best possible’ Wear OS smartwatch won’t see the platform revamp until 2022
- Fossil says it will release the ‘best possible Wear OS smartwatch’ later this year
- Qualcomm says new Snapdragon Wear chips are coming, hints at not-so-impressive Wear OS sales
- Google rolling out Material You redesign of Wear OS Play Store, watch app installs from phones
- Samsung confirms fully virtual Unpacked event for Galaxy Z Fold 3 on August 11
- Latest Galaxy Watch 4 leak teases watchfaces, Wear OS apps, and more [Video]
- Galaxy Watch 4 will reportedly top the Wear OS charts w/ 16GB storage, 1.5GB RAM
- Samsung ‘Exynos W920’ to be the first chip for Google’s new Wear OS w/ big performance gains
- Samsung confirms special S Pen for Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 official case leaks w/ S Pen storage as Z Flip 3 renders surface
- The Galaxy Note 21 is officially not coming this year, Samsung confirms
- As Samsung sets lofty goals for foldables, interest in ‘Galaxy Fold 3’ outpaces ‘Galaxy Note 21’
- Samsung reportedly manages IPX8 water resistance for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3
