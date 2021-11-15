Google Fit 2.69 for Android adds Nest Hub’s new Sleep Stages graph

Last week, Google announced that the Nest Hub (2nd gen) is adding more sleep data and improved snore detection. The latest update to the Google Fit app enables the new Sleep Stages graph even as the information has yet to appear on the Smart Display.

Version 2.69 of Google Fit for Android is beginning to roll out via the Play Store (it’s not widely available yet). The only change we’ve found so far is the addition of a “Sleep stages” graph in-between “Quality” and “Respiratory rate.”

It’s quite straightforward and comparable to other apps. There are timelines for Awake, REM, Light, and Deep with hours slept serving as the time increment. It lines up perfectly with Disturbances above so you can make approximations to other sleep events.

The companion client does not specify duration, but that should be available on the Nest Hub when the updated Sleep Sensing information appears. As of today, we don’t seeing the upgraded graphs and screens on-device, but Google is clearly already capturing and calculating the information.

Meanwhile, Disturbances should be more accurate as the Nest Hub will now only pick up coughs and snores from the calibrated sleeping area, thus ignoring other people in the bed. Google last week said Sleep Stages are rolling out and will be available globally “over the next few weeks.”

