Google Wallet now available in six new countries for a total of 45

Following last month’s launch, Google Wallet is now available in six new countries: South Africa, Serbia, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Qatar, and Iceland.

Availability is staggered, and starts in Moldova, Qatar, Serbia, and South Africa. People in those four markets can add credit and debit cards to Google Wallet starting today and pay with Android phones or Wear OS watches.

Google Wallet will be available in Azerbaijan and Iceland on Android first, with Wear OS following “in the upcoming months.”

People will be able to save and access payment cards, loyalty cards and boarding passes from global airlines that support Google Wallet.

With this launch, Google Wallet is available in 45 countries via the Play Store after the on-stage announcement at I/O in May. The company plans to add more capabilities over time to eventually replace your physical wallet.

Australia Denmark Israel Portugal Taiwan Austria Estonia Italy Qatar Ukraine Azerbaijan Finland Kazakhstan Romania United Arab Emirates Belgium France Latvia Serbia United Kingdom Brazil Germany Lithuania Singapore United States and outlying territories Bulgaria Greece Moldova Slovakia Canada Hong Kong Netherlands Spain Chile Hungary New Zealand South Africa Croatia Iceland Norway Sweden Czech Republic Ireland Poland Switzerland

More on Google Wallet:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: