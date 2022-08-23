Google Wallet now available in six new countries for a total of 45

Following last month’s launch, Google Wallet is now available in six new countries: South Africa, Serbia, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Qatar, and Iceland. 

Availability is staggered, and starts in Moldova, Qatar, Serbia, and South Africa. People in those four markets can add credit and debit cards to Google Wallet starting today and pay with Android phones or Wear OS watches.

Google Wallet will be available in Azerbaijan and Iceland on Android first, with Wear OS following “in the upcoming months.”

People will be able to save and access payment cards, loyalty cards and boarding passes from global airlines that support Google Wallet.

With this launch, Google Wallet is available in 45 countries via the Play Store after the on-stage announcement at I/O in May. The company plans to add more capabilities over time to eventually replace your physical wallet.

Australia Denmark Israel Portugal Taiwan
Austria Estonia Italy Qatar Ukraine
Azerbaijan Finland Kazakhstan Romania United Arab Emirates
Belgium France Latvia Serbia United Kingdom
Brazil Germany Lithuania Singapore United States and outlying territories
Bulgaria Greece Moldova Slovakia
Canada Hong Kong Netherlands Spain
Chile Hungary New Zealand South Africa
Croatia Iceland Norway Sweden
Czech Republic Ireland Poland Switzerland

