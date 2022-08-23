Google Wallet now available in six new countries for a total of 45

Following last month’s launch, Google Wallet is now available in six new countries: South Africa, Serbia, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Qatar, and Iceland.
Availability is staggered, and starts in Moldova, Qatar, Serbia, and South Africa. People in those four markets can add credit and debit cards to Google Wallet starting today and pay with Android phones or Wear OS watches.
Google Wallet will be available in Azerbaijan and Iceland on Android first, with Wear OS following “in the upcoming months.”
People will be able to save and access payment cards, loyalty cards and boarding passes from global airlines that support Google Wallet.
With this launch, Google Wallet is available in 45 countries via the Play Store after the on-stage announcement at I/O in May. The company plans to add more capabilities over time to eventually replace your physical wallet.
|Australia
|Denmark
|Israel
|Portugal
|Taiwan
|Austria
|Estonia
|Italy
|Qatar
|Ukraine
|Azerbaijan
|Finland
|Kazakhstan
|Romania
|United Arab Emirates
|Belgium
|France
|Latvia
|Serbia
|United Kingdom
|Brazil
|Germany
|Lithuania
|Singapore
|United States and outlying territories
|Bulgaria
|Greece
|Moldova
|Slovakia
|Canada
|Hong Kong
|Netherlands
|Spain
|Chile
|Hungary
|New Zealand
|South Africa
|Croatia
|Iceland
|Norway
|Sweden
|Czech Republic
|Ireland
|Poland
|Switzerland
More on Google Wallet:
- Google Wallet coming to Fitbit, likely for Versa 4 and Sense 2
- Turn on Google Wallet’s ‘Personalization’ setting for proactive suggestions
- Google Wallet hints at support for showing your ID at TSA airport checkpoints
- Comment: Google Wallet is simple, focused, and the opposite of the messy ‘GPay’ disaster
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.