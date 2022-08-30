Logitech’s cloud gaming handheld allegedly runs on mid-range specs and just 4GB of RAM

Cloud gaming seems to have a dedicated handheld on the way from Logitech and Tencent, with a leak just yesterday offering a first look at the device. Now, we’re getting a bit more context around what Logitech’s cloud gaming handheld might bring to the table.

To recap, Logitech announced a partnership with Tencent earlier this year that would produce a handheld gaming device that included support for Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass. There was no further context offered at the time, leaving most people with more questions than answers on what the device would actually have to offer.

Yesterday, a handful of leaked images offered a first look at the device, complete with Logitech’s G gaming branding throughout, and what appears to be a skinned version of Android. There’s a prominent mention of the Google Play Store, all but confirming that the device is running Android, as well as mentions of GeForce Now and Xbox.

Now, the folks over at WinFuture have uncovered a few more potential details.

A series of GeekBench listings from March of this year reveal the model number “GR006” which appears to be this upcoming gaming handheld.

Benchmark results are generally not a super reliable source of leaks, given that they can easily be faked, but the timing of this test leads us to believe it could very well be true – the listings pre-date even Logitech’s vague teaser. That said, what does this test actually tell us?

From the looks of it, Logitech’s cloud gaming handheld will be a pretty low-end device, which fits perfectly with the idea that this is a device tailored for relying on cloud services such as GeForce Now, Xbox, and Stadia. It appears the device is using a Snapdragon 720 chipset, which was first announced back in 2020. That would be backed up by just 4GB of RAM, well below the 8–12GB we see in most flagship smartphones and especially gaming phones nowadays.

Those specs don’t necessarily spell doom and gloom for any hope of local gaming, but it’s very clear based on this potential spec sheet that the sole focus here will be on cloud services. AWith that in mind, the device could still offer a great experience. The chip is capable of up to a FHD+ 120Hz display, HDR, and has a fairly adept GPU on board.

The listing also mentions Android 11 on board, but there’s no reason that can’t change before a formal launch.

Right now, there’s still no clear timeline for when this Logitech cloud gaming handheld will hit the market.

