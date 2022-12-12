Pixel 7 Pro’s Macro Focus works automatically – here’s how to get the most out of it

Undoubtedly, one of the most significant improvements on the Pixel 7 series is the camera, both in software and hardware. With that, a new Macro Focus mode has made its way to the Pixel 7 Pro, and it works rather flawlessly. Here’s how to get started.

The camera array on the Pixel 7 series is genuinely impressive. The Pixel 7 houses a 12 MP ultrawide lens and a 50 MP main sensor, equivalent to what we saw in the previous generation. On top of those two, the Pixel 7 Pro houses an extra 48 MP telephoto lens that can get up to 10x optical zoom. Past that, the Tensor G2 chip helps patch multiple sensors together to gain up to 30x optical and digital zoom, making for some pretty neat shots.

One key feature that may take the cake in terms of delivering on its promise is the new Macro Focus mode on the Pixel 7 Pro. This new mode allows you to get right up on most objects and capture some absolutely incredible detail without needing a special macro lens, as most phones would have you believe. In fact, the Pixel 7 Pro’s Macro Focus is significantly better than some other macro lenses we’ve tried recently.

How Macro Focus works

As mentioned above, the Macro Focus mode doesn’t need an additional lens anywhere on the Pixel 7 Pro. In fact, it uses the ultrawide lens with a newly added autofocus to get some truly close-up shots. Google claims you can get up 3cm away from your subject, and that seems to hit the nail right on the head.

What really brings Macro Focus and the rest of the camera setup together is the fluidity of the design in the camera app. When switching from the main sensor to the telephoto lens at 10x, you hardly notice a difference. This goes for Macro Focus as well.

When using the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera app, all you need to do to activate Macro Focus is simply get close to a subject. From there, the Pixel will automatically turn on Macro Focus and prioritize using the ultrawide lens. Then, you can zoom in up to 5x. No matter how much you do, you’ll still be using the ultrawide lens, it’ll just be cropped in a bit to your desired focal distance.

If you don’t want Macro Focus turned on and want to use your other lenses, simply tap the flower icon near the focus circle. You’ll immediately regain access to your other lenses and can switch between them. Alternatively, you can just back up a little and Macro Focus mode on the Pixel 7 Pro will just turn off.

Macro Focus settings

Recently added to the Pixel 7 Pro is a new Google Camera update that allows users to change a couple of extra Macro Focus settings. Previous to the update, there was a simple toggle to enable/disable the feature.

To get to your Macro Focus settings, you just need to either swipe down in the viewfinder or tap the pill button with a camera icon in the top left corner. From there, you should see a “Macro Focus” section.

There are three modes: off, auto, and on. Leaving Macro Focus in “auto” will let it operate as normal, automatically switching to Macro Focus when it detects a close subject. The “off” mode will — unsurprisingly — keep the Pixel 7 Pro from turning on the feature ever. “On” will lock the Pixel 7 Pro into Macro Focus mode, giving it sort of a genuine Macro mode that we’re used to seeing in other devices.

How do photos look in Macro Focus?

Even though the ultrawide lens is only 12 MP, Macro Focus produces some fantastic images. You can get right up on most subjects and see detail you can’t necessarily with the naked eye, which comes in handy for detailing plants and insects, or even just minute details in everyday objects.

On the backend, the Tensor G2 chip is handling a lot of post-processing. With that, the end product looks pretty good. Here are a few samples:

Why doesn’t the Pixel 7 have Macro Focus?

Between the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, there are a couple of camera differences. Beyond the Pixel 7’s lack of a telephoto lens, the little brother to the Pro is also packing a different ultrawide lens.

The Pixel 7 houses a 114-degree 12 MP ultrawide lens while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 125.8-degree ultrawide lens with autofocus. The autofocus plays a huge role here, and it allows the ultrawide to do a lot of heavy lifting in terms of finding subjects up close. We would have loved to see the Pixel 7 get the same ultrawide setup or even a Macro Focus update down the line, though it seems as though the device won’t be capable of the feature anytime soon.

Overall, Macro Focus on the Pixel 7 is an incredibly easy feature to use. On top of that, it makes for some really neat photos you otherwise couldn’t grab under normal circumstances with just an ultrawide lens. Let us know if you’ve had a chance to get into Macro Focus on your Pixel 7.

