A bigger Pixel Watch March update looks to be coming

The Pixel Watch has so far received three monthly updates, and its next one for March looks to be bigger with new features possible instead of just bug fixes.

Besides advancing the security patch level, the December update had: Fixes and improvements for hands-free profile (HFP) calling, Battery saver enable/disable single tap support coming soon in a future update, Fix for issue where watch face complications occasionally were not displaying correct data, and Fix for issue where exercise layout was sometimes cut off.

The January update just had a “fix to address 3rd party watch faces turning off after 15 mins with always on display (AOD) enabled,” while February’s just brought the latest security patch.

All three updates had very similar version numbers (RWD9.220429.xxx), with only the last three digits changing in a sign that only incremental tweaks were made.

Verizon today detailed RWDA.230114.008 with a bigger versioning jump that features the March 2023 Android Security Patch Level. The changelog from past months is unchanged: “The current software update provides the most up to date Android Security patches on your device.”

The release date is today, which is odd considering the patch level, but Google has yet to announce anything. Meanwhile, there are no on-watch updates as of yet.

It’s possible that Verizon released the changelog too early, and we shouldn’t expect anything until March. So far, Google has been updating the Pixel Watch on the same day as Pixel phones.

We’re already expecting a bigger update, with a Pixel Watch companion app update earlier this month laying the ground for Fall Detection and Watch Unlock.

