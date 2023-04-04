 Skip to main content

Peloton’s Wear OS app can now connect directly to Peloton Bikes, Tread, and more on Galaxy Watch

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 4 2023 - 7:00 am PT
Following the debut of the Peloton app on Wear OS earlier this year, Samsung and Peloton are announcing support for connecting the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 to Peloton products via the Wear OS app.

Available starting today, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 owners will be able to link the Peloton app on their watch directly to select Peloton products to show your current heart rate within the Peloton interface, whether that’s the display on a piece of exercise equipment or your TV in the case of Peloton Guide. The Apple Watch has similar functionality, but only with the Peloton Bike+.

Samsung explains that this new integration works through the Peloton app for Wear OS, which launched for all Wear OS smartwatches last year. When a user picks a workout on their Peloton gear, the Peloton and the Peloton app on your Galaxy Watch will issue a prompt to pair the two devices.

On pressing “Connect,” the heart rate detected by your watch will be shown on the Peloton.

Compatible Peloton products include:

This functionality does require a subscription to Peloton, as well as Wi-Fi. There seems to be a chance this works on other Wear OS devices such as the Pixel Watch, but we’ll have to test that out to know for sure.

The Peloton app for Wear OS is available now via the Play Store.

