 Skip to main content

Walmart’s website will now show you which stores have its Google TV dongle

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 21 2023 - 7:23 am PT
0 Comments
walmart google tv

The launch of Walmart’s new, unexpected Google TV streamer has been a bit messy, to say the least. After suddenly appearing on the retailer’s website last week, Walmart will now show you which stores have the new Google TV dongle in stock, even though it hasn’t officially launched yet.

Walmart first surfaced its Google TV dongle last week with a listing that mentioned the product, but didn’t say when it was coming out. Then, we first reported that the device was sitting on store shelves, despite Walmart’s website saying it was out of stock, and employees were also blocked from selling the product. Then, quite a few users were able to buy the product with good first impressions. But, though all of that, Walmart still hasn’t officially launched this product to the public.

Confusing, right?

Now, Walmart’s website is showing which stores have the Onn Google TV dongle in stock, despite the fact it hasn’t actually launched.

The change was spotted by CordCuttersNews, and we’ve also been able to confirm it. When visiting Walmart’s online listing for the Google TV device, stores near you will be able to report whether or not the device is in stock. You can’t yet order it for shipping or even for pickup, but you’ll be able to see if it’s in stock near you.

Of course, it still depends on whether or not you can actually get the device. As mentioned, many early buyers have been able to successfully purchase the device at self-checkout, but for stores where you have to purchase at a regular register, employees are unable to sell the product.

Apparently, May 1 is when that might finally change, but Walmart has so far been silent on the matter officially.

More on Google TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google TV

Google TV
Walmart

Walmart

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to [email protected] or encrypted to [email protected]

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.