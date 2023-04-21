Walmart’s website will now show you which stores have its Google TV dongle

The launch of Walmart’s new, unexpected Google TV streamer has been a bit messy, to say the least. After suddenly appearing on the retailer’s website last week, Walmart will now show you which stores have the new Google TV dongle in stock, even though it hasn’t officially launched yet.

Walmart first surfaced its Google TV dongle last week with a listing that mentioned the product, but didn’t say when it was coming out. Then, we first reported that the device was sitting on store shelves, despite Walmart’s website saying it was out of stock, and employees were also blocked from selling the product. Then, quite a few users were able to buy the product with good first impressions. But, though all of that, Walmart still hasn’t officially launched this product to the public.

Confusing, right?

Now, Walmart’s website is showing which stores have the Onn Google TV dongle in stock, despite the fact it hasn’t actually launched.

The change was spotted by CordCuttersNews, and we’ve also been able to confirm it. When visiting Walmart’s online listing for the Google TV device, stores near you will be able to report whether or not the device is in stock. You can’t yet order it for shipping or even for pickup, but you’ll be able to see if it’s in stock near you.

Of course, it still depends on whether or not you can actually get the device. As mentioned, many early buyers have been able to successfully purchase the device at self-checkout, but for stores where you have to purchase at a regular register, employees are unable to sell the product.

Apparently, May 1 is when that might finally change, but Walmart has so far been silent on the matter officially.

