Google Photos gets updated upload UI on the web

A small tweak to the Google Photos website in recent days modernizes the interface for uploading images and videos.

Like before, you can start uploading by dragging files into the window, or by tapping “Upload” in the top-right corner and selecting “Computer” to get a system file picker. Google Drive (pre-Workspace logo) is also still listed, but that’s now joined by “Add from other places,” which can also be found in the mobile app:

Transfer from photo collections: Facebook, iCloud

Transfer from photography services: Pixieset, Pic-Time, image.canon

Digitize physical photos: Photomyne, Capture, CVS

Back up from your computer: Google Drive for desktop

Scan photos with your phone: PhotoScan

The more notable change today is to the bottom-left corner progress UI. When uploading, you’ll get an estimate of how much longer it will take with a blue “Stop” button to end the process. “Show more” will expand this UI to provide a list of what’s in the queue.

Once complete, you just get “Add to album” as the available action, with “Saved album” removed. Overall, the UI is smaller than before.

Meanwhile, the redesigned Google Photos app on Android and iOS has yet to widely launch.

Thanks, Radnus