Chrome Sync being replaced on iOS with simpler Google Account sign in

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 8 2023 - 11:23 am PT
Google is simplifying the process of setting up its browser on iOS by getting rid of Chrome Sync.

Historically, enabling “Chrome Sync” lets you see bookmarks, history, and tabs open across your other devices, as well as auto sign-in to Google sites.

On iOS, Chrome Sync is now being replaced so that all you have to do is sign into your Google Account, which is how every other first-party app works. This will save “bookmarks, reading lists, passwords, payment info, addresses, and settings.”

Meanwhile, “synchronizing your tabs and browsing history from Chrome on iOS to your Google Account, which can help you pick up browsing where you left off on another device” will now be a separate opt in preference. 

The company says signing in to Chrome on iOS “remains entirely optional”:

  • “If you don’t sign in, you can still save your bookmarks, passwords and more, but they will be available only on the device where you saved them.”
  • “You can also continue to sign in to Google web services like Gmail without signing in to Chrome.”

Additionally:

Google tells us that there are no changes to Chrome Sync on Android or desktop being announced today. This update to iOS is rolling out over the coming weeks.

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com