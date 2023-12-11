Google Play Movies & TV apps go away for good in January, already dead on Android TV

As Google TV has taken over for Google Play Movies & TV, the brand will be fully going away in January as apps on Android TV, select cable boxes, and the web will be replaced with other means of access.

Since the 2020 launch of the Google TV platform, that branding has replaced Play Movies & TV in areas such as mobile apps, but that’s also led to the choice to do away with Play Movies & TV branding basically everywhere else.

In October, that decision also made its way to Android TV, and the app has not been working ever since. Despite some confusion over the past few days, the app currently just redirects to Android TV’s “Shop” tab, which has been widely available for months.

In a new post, Google explains that it will do away with the last parts of Google Play Movies & TV in January 2024.

With these changes, Google Play Movies & TV will no longer be available on Android TV devices or the Google Play website.* However, you’ll still be able to access all of your previously purchased titles (including active rentals) on Android TV devices, Google TV devices, the Google TV mobile app (Android and iOS), and YouTube.

On January 17, Play Movies & TV will officially cease for good on Android TV. For anyone who does still have the app working – again, most users cannot use the app already – the “Shop” tab will become the only option.

Similarly, Google says that Play Movies & TV will cease on other remaining platforms that same date. Any cable boxes with the app integrated will also lose it, and in turn pushed to the YouTube app for continued access to purchased content. Web access via play.google.com/movies will also go away, with youtube.com/movies becoming the alternative.

As we brought out back in 2022, YouTube doesn’t really offer an ideal experience for purchased movies and TV, but it does get the job done. Hopefully, all this added emphasis on YouTube movies will bring enhancements over time.

More on Google: