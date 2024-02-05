Asus Zenfone 11 ‘Ultra’ leaks, throws away compact form factor for a huge display [Gallery]

Asus made a name for itself in the premium smartphone space by offering some of the smallest Android phones on the market, but new leaks suggest the Zenfone 11 “Ultra” will ditch that, instead shipping with a display that nears 7 inches.

In a firmware update for the ROG Phone 8, a Redditor spotted renders and a spec sheet for an Asus Zenfone which is referred to in the firmware as the “Zenfone 11 Ultra.” The device is shown in five colors, but with a design that’s virtually identical to the gaming-focused ROG Phone 8 that launched earlier this year.

This design similarity likely explains last year’s rumor that Asus would abandon the Zenfone lineup. At the time, it was said that the company’s Zenfone team would be “merged into other departments in the future, or directly into the ROG team.” While Asus said that this was false, it seems there has been some merging behind the scenes.

The spec sheet within details the phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, FHD+ display, and up to 16GB of RAM. But the most notable thing here is the size of the device. The Asus Zenfone 11 “Ultra” apparently has a 6.78-inch display, up from the mere 5.92-inch display of the Zenfone 10. It’s a huge increase, and puts this new device even bigger than some other Android flagships like the Pixel 8 Pro.

The screen resolution, as well as the use of a centered selfie camera, was first revealed last month.

The bigger size, though, seems to leave room to retain things like the headphone jack, as well as use a much bigger battery at 5,500 mAh. The five colors include “Eternal Black,” “Skyline Blue,” “Misty Gray,” “Verdure Green,” and “Desert Sienna.”

Based on this leak, the Zenfone 11 is likely around the corner, but it remains to be seen in a smaller model is still inbound.

